The SA Football Association announced a new clothing sponsorship partnership with international clothing brand D'S Damat at a ceremony held at Safa House in Nasrec in the south of Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The sponsorship‚ the amount of which was undisclosed‚ will run for three years.

The deal will see both senior national teams‚ Banyana Banyana and Bafana Bafana‚ suited up by the Turkish clothing company‚ which has previously sponsored Kaizer Chiefs.

The ceremony was attended by Safa president Danny Jordaan‚ Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis and her Bafana counterpart Stuart Baxter.