Rude awakening for Celtic women in Champs opener

Defending champions Bloemfontein Celtic Ladies are in danger of elimination after their 3-0 thumping by University of Western (UWC) in the Sasol League National Championships opener at Galeshewe Stadium yesterday.

Having had to put in an impressive display to win the title in Mpumalanga last year, Celtic looked a shadow of their last campaign's self as UWC surprisingly made light work of the Free Staters.

Molatelo Kobo's brace and Khanya Xesi's strike handed the Capetonians the victory in the first match of this nine-team contest.

Phunya Sele Sele ladies are without their captain and star player Boitumelo Rabale, who moved to Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, Illinois, in the US for a two-year athletic scholarship last August. The Lesotho-born ace was last year's Player of the Tournament.