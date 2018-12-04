Banyana determined to make an impression at next year's World Cup in France

Banyana Banyana star Thembi Kgatlana says the national women's team will need thorough preparation to avoid just making up the numbers at next year's Fifa Women's World Cup in France.

Banyana will make a maiden appearance at the event after finishing second at the African Women’s Cup of Nations in Ghana recently and Kgatlana said they have to do their homework if they are to make an impression at the global tournament.

“There are teams out there that we can challenge but it is going to require good preparation‚” said Kgatlana‚ who was named the player of the tournament in Ghana.

“It is going to be a good journey for all of us.

"But it is up to the association to prepare us properly in the next coming six months.”