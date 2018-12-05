Modise to highlight Banyana's plight

As legendary Banyana Banyana striker Portia Modise prepares to take on her ambassadorial with Fifa, she has vowed to continue addressing the plight of women footballers in SA on her mission at the world body.

The retired 35-year-old is one of the 13 women appointed to be ambassadors for the 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup. She'll also partake in the draw in Paris on Saturday.

For many years now, vocal football activists like Modise have been calling for Banyana players to be paid a fair compensation.

The plight of female footballers in SA has been well-documented as they earn R5,000 per game while the men's team earn R60,000 for a win and R30,000 for a draw.

Despite the challenges they face, Banyana recently qualified for the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.