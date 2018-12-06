Jordaan's crying call to corporate SA

SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has weighed in on the debate that Banyana Banyana should be remunerated the same way as Bafana Bafana.

Banyana will share R2.4m for their efforts in Ghana, where they secured second place and a World Cup spot. Sasol, their sponsor, also confirmed each player will receive R75,000 as well as a R40,000 appearance fee for being the runners-up.

The bone of contention, however, is that Bafana Bafana earn R60,000 for a win and R40,000 for a draw, while Banyana apparently take home R5,000 for a victory and half for a draw.

Jordaan insisted yesterday that it was not a Safa issue, but rather that sponsors are not coming on board to support women's football.