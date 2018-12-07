'Pastor oiled himself and penetrated me'

A 30-year-old pastor allegedly raped boys and young men after telling them they were the "chosen one" in his church.

The pastor from Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, is alleged to have been abusing a group of boys that were attending a ministry school at his church to graduate as pastors themselves.

A now 19-year-old victim said he was 16 years old when the abuse started. He said he had been staying and sleeping at the Hands of God International Ministries for three years to train as a pastor.

"It started in 2015 one night when he woke me up while I was sleeping with other boys in another bedroom that we shared as junior pastors," the teen said. He said the pastor called him to his bedroom and told him that he was the "chosen one".

"He said God had chosen me to be his (pastor) protector. He 'anointed' himself with oil all over his body and started kissing me while I was shocked. He then penetrated me."