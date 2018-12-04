'We need quality friendlies'

Banyana Banyana star striker Thembi Kgatlana and skipper Janine van Wyk have urged SA Football Association (Safa) to organise high-profile friendlies as part of their Fifa World Cup preparations.

Banyana booked their maiden World Cup ticket through finishing as runners-up in the Africa Women's Cup of Nations (AWC). SA were beaten by traditional rivals Nigeria 4-3 on penalties.

The World Cup will be hosted by France from June 7 to July 7 next year. Fresh from dominating the AWC by winning the Golden Boot, with five strikes, and Player of the Tournament accolade, Kgatlana has challenged Safa to arrange them friendlies with top countries.

"For us to do well, it'll take good preparations like we did for Afcon, so it's up to the association to prepare us," said Kgatlana on their arrival at the OR Tambo International Airport, where they received a heroes' welcome on Sunday.