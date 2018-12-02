Banyana Banyana returned home to a heroes' welcome at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday afternoon after qualifying for next year’s Fifa Women’s World Cup for the first time a few days ago.

Coach Desiree Ellis and her charges were greeted by a multitude of fans after ending years of heartache to qualify for the global showpiece to be held in France.

Several dignitaries were in attendance‚ including Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa‚ Minister of Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini‚ Safa president Danny Jordaan among many others.