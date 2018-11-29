Orlando Pirates' striker Lyle Foster looking forward to being coached by Thierry Henry

AS Monaco-bound teenage striker Lyle Foster has already watched a Ligue 1 match inside the lively Stade Louis II in Fontvieille in the south of France recently and admitted that the experience did wet his appetite.

The Orlando Pirates striker from Noordgesig in Soweto has signed a five-year contract with the former Ligue 1 champions and will join the Thierry Henry-coached club in January next year.

Foster’s eyes lit up when he was asked about the possibility of being coached by the Arsenal and France legend Henry.