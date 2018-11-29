Farmer to rebuild houses

A Limpopo businessman who demolished five farm dwellers' houses in Modjadjiskloof two weeks ago has agreed to rebuild them following protests at his businesses.

Michael Toulou, a Modjadjiskloof property mogul and farmer, had sent earth-moving machines to demolish five houses.

At the time, he said the dwellers did not belong there as he owned the farm.

The houses were owned by the Mamorobela, Maake and Pilusa families who had been staying at the Mokwalakwala farm for more than 100 years.

One of the residents, Theresia Mamorobela, said after two weeks of protesting and shutting down Toulou's businesses, he finally agreed to rebuild their houses.

"He finally agreed to build us new houses on the farm. We have not yet seen the housing plan but as the affected families we agreed on a five-room house per family," she said.

Mamorobela said Toulou's conduct had caused them deep trauma after almost a month without proper homes.