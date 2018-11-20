Chiefs on the brink of longest winless run against Pirates ahead of Soweto derby showdown

Kaizer Chiefs stand on the brink of the longest winless run in Soweto Derby history as they prepare to face bitter rivals Orlando Pirates in the Telkom Knockout semifinals at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Chiefs are winless in 10 games against The Buccaneers dating back to December 2014‚ already their longest streak without success since the Derby was first played in 1970.

It also equals the record set between the teams that has twice seen Pirates go winless in 10 games in a row‚ meaning one more match without a win would take Chiefs to a new unwanted benchmark.

It is an indictment of the quality of the Chiefs squad and their caution on the pitch in the recent past that their lack of success over their neighbours has come at a time of much turmoil for Pirates too that saw them endure record losses and a steady turnover of coaches until Micho Sredojevic came in to steady the ship.