The SA Football Association (Safa) has said that they tried to give SA Broadcasting Coprporation (SABC) every opportunity to broadcast Saturday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 1-1 draw between Bafana Bafana and Nigeria‚ but that the SABC declined.

In a press release Safa said the Afcon qualifier against Nigeria at FNB Stadium‚ plus the Nelson Mandela Challenge match against Paraguay at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Tuesday night‚ were offered to SABC at a cut rate.

The statement‚ titled‚ “Safa apologises for no SABC broadcast of Afcon qualifier”‚ stated that the public broadcaster declined these offers.

Safa’s statement read: “Safa wishes to apologise to the nation and the football loving public for the fact that the SABC failed to broadcast the Bafana Bafana vs Nigeria Afcon qualifier this afternoon.