WATCH | Percy Tau explains why he unselfishly set up Lebo Mothiba instead of scoring himself

Percy Tau explained that it was in the spirit of teamwork that he elected to pass the ball to his striking partner Lebo Mothiba instead of scoring himself after creating an incredible chance in Bafana Bafana’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Nigeria in Johannesburg a few days ago.

Tau left three Nigerian defenders bewildered on the edge of the penalty box in the 25th minute of the game but unselfishly chose to lay a pass to Mothiba to score his fourth goal in five Bafana matches.

“For me it was easy for Lebo to score and it’s important for us to be a team‚” said Tau.

“It’s always never important who scores but we just have to work as a team and Lebo was in a better position to score that one.”