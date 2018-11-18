Thembi Kgatlana scored a superb goal as South Africa got their African Women’s Championship campaign off to a dream start with a 1-0 victory over defending champions Nigeria in their Group B opener in Cape Coast‚ Ghana on Sunday.

The win is just a second ever over Nigeria for Banyana Banyana and gives them a massive boost in their bid to finish in the top three at the continental finals and seal a place at next year’s Fifa Women’s World Cup in France.

The decisive moment in the match came five minutes from the end when Kgatlana‚ sent off the bench as an impact player by coach Desiree Ellis‚ drilled a volley into the back of the net after being set up by Jermaine Seoposenwe.

It was a magical moment for Houston Dash star Kgatlana‚ and a winning goal that should give the side plenty of confidence in the remainder of the tournament.