Kaizer Chiefs to host Caf match in Port Elizabeth

Port Elizabeth is set for two high profile matches in the next two weeks after Kaizer Chiefs announced on Monday that they would stage their Caf Confederation Cup first leg preliminary stage match against Zanzibar’s Zimamoto at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Fans in the coastal city have often complained about the lack of high profile matches and will be pleased to know that Chiefs will be in town.

Chiefs host Zimamoto on Wednesday November 28 (kickoff at 7.30pm) with the 2018 Telkom Knockout final also scheduled to be staged at the iconic 2010 World Cup stadium on Saturday December 8.