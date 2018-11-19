Kaizer Chiefs to host Caf match in Port Elizabeth
Port Elizabeth is set for two high profile matches in the next two weeks after Kaizer Chiefs announced on Monday that they would stage their Caf Confederation Cup first leg preliminary stage match against Zanzibar’s Zimamoto at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
Fans in the coastal city have often complained about the lack of high profile matches and will be pleased to know that Chiefs will be in town.
Chiefs host Zimamoto on Wednesday November 28 (kickoff at 7.30pm) with the 2018 Telkom Knockout final also scheduled to be staged at the iconic 2010 World Cup stadium on Saturday December 8.
Amakhosi announced that tickets for this match are available through various ticketing outlets nationwide at a cost of R40 for adults and R20 for children under the age of 12.
The Telkom Knockout final on December 8 is also guaranteed to feature one of Chiefs or Pirates‚ who clash in the semifinals on Saturday November 24 at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Baroka FC and holders Bidvest Wits will do battle in the other semifinal on Sunday.