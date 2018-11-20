Dylan Kerr is returning to South African football as the new coach of Black Leopards‚ appointed on Monday to take the place of Joel Masutha.

The English-born coach‚ now 51‚ spent the early part of his playing career at now defunct Pretoria club Arcadia Shepherds‚ making a name for himself flying up and down the left wing before returning to Britain‚ where he was on the books of Leeds United when they won the Premier League in 1992

Kerr played until his late 30s for a variety of clubs in the lower leagues in England and then Scotland‚ where he won a cup medal with Kilmarnock‚ before hanging up his boots and embarking on his coaching badges.