Why Bafana’s Afcon hopes could rest on the uncertain security situation in Libya

World football’s governing body Fifa has kept its views on the security situation in Libya as closely guarded as codes to a nuclear bomb‚ leaving it decidedly unclear when the north African country might have a ban on hosting international matches lifted.

The tenuous security situation in Libya has meant that for almost a decade now no matches under the auspices of Fifa or the Confederation of African Football (Caf) have been hosted in the oil-rich north African country.

Instead Libya’s national team‚ and its club sides competing in the annual Caf club competitions‚ have been forced to host their ‘home’ games at neutral venues‚ mostly in neighbouring Egypt and Tunisia but also occasionally in Mali and Morocco.

For South Africa this will be a persistent question over the next four months before Bafana Bafana travel away to face Libya for the last of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.