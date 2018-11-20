Sandilands open to offers from other clubs

Out-of-favour Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands concedes he might consider leaving the club if Bucs are willing to release him.

Since his howler against Highlands Park in the opening league match of the season, Sandilands has not featured for the first team. The ex-Mamelodi Sundowns shot-stopper was last week left out of the CAF Champions League squad.

"At the end of the day my life is bigger than football. If the club is willing to release me, I will consider it," said Sandilands after his man-of-the-match display against arch-

rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) at the weekend.

"You never know what might come, the club will have to decide. At the end of the day I am contracted to Pirates, so the final decision will come from them," he said.

Sandilands did not hide his dismay about his Champions League squad exclusion. Siyabonga Mpontshane, Jackson Mabokgwane and newcomer Brilliant Khuzwayo got the nod ahead of him.