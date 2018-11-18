Harsher penalty for hooligans

Soccer hooliganism has become one of the ugliest scenes ever to hit South African football of late following similar incidents at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria and Durban's Moses Mabhida stadiums last season.

With Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates locked goalless at Loftus Stadium in their epic Premiership clash last Saturday, the match was spoiled by the flaring of tempers, a behaviour that made a mockery of the spirit of sportsmanship.

The world is watching a nation in Africa that successfully hosted the 2010 Fifa World Cup, once again, turning itself into a laughing stock with the unsavoury incidents prior, during and after the game. A legacy is being eroded.

As I watched on the small screen I wondered whether the anger, which had reached extremity among all those involved, would be contained and the match restarted.

Flashbacks of the fans going berserk, damaging TV equipment, beating each other up and fighting security at the same Loftus Stadium in the aftermath of Sundowns' 6-0 drubbing of Pirates last term, tumbled back.