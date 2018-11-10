SuperSport captain Furman frustrated not to have a timeline for his return

Bafana Bafana midfielder Dean Furman is hoping his doctors will set him a target to aim for as he works his way back from a serious shoulder injury.

SuperSport United’s captain Furman is enduring a period on the touchlines as his team travel to Bethlehem meet Free State Stars in Saturday night’s Absa Premiership matchup Goble Park (kickoff 8.15pm).

“That’s my frustration because I love a goal‚ I love chasing a goal. If you told me I’d be back in January‚ or before Christmas‚ then I have something to chase‚” said Furman‚ who has had a metal plate inserted into his shoulder after a freak training ground accident at his club Supersport United last month ruled him out until next year at least.

“That’s my real frustration at the moment that we haven’t done that‚ but I know that the club doctor and the surgeon are going to try and arrange a meeting to discuss that goal.

“At the moment‚ we don’t have it but we are trying to get it pretty soon because that is what I need personally‚” he told TimesLIVE.

“We are trying to get everyone on the same page at the moment. The surgeon is pretty comfortable with me getting back involved but then our club doctor is a bit more on the side of caution.

“I think they are going to be speaking to one another to try and come up with a plan to get me back as soon as possible‚ but without risking any further damage.

“The joint is really strong with the metal plate in there‚ so that’s not a problem. But we are just trying to come up with the correct plan so that everyone is happy and everyone is comfortable and then we can move forward.”

Furman was on the training bicycle for the first time this week but is still a long way off any physical contact on the field.

“Without contact‚ I can pretty much do everything‚ although that’s pain related. So if I’m pain-free then I can start running; if I feel good then I can probably start kicking some balls. Everything is basically pain-related‚” the Bafana defensive midfielder said.

“The real question is when do I start getting into contact? That’s why I’m keen to get a plan going so that I can quickly move ahead to play matches.

“This is going to be the longest I’m going to be on the sidelines so I’ve just got to grin and bear it‚ suck it up and give my support to the lads.

“I will go in and support them because one of the big things for me is to still be part of the team and not kind of disappear.

“I go in and watch training and do my work as well. It helps keep me motivated to get back‚” Furman added.