Moses Mabhida Stadium will host Telkom Knockout semifinal clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on November 24‚ the Premier Soccer League (PSL) confirmed on Thursday.

“The first semifinal [of the Telkom Knockout] will be between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday‚ 24 November‚ 2018 at 3pm‚” the PSL announced in a statement on Thursday.

The other semifinal between Baroka FC and defending champions Bidvest Wits will be played on the following day (Sunday‚ November 25) at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane‚ also at 3pm.

Moses Mabhida‚ which hosted the MTN 8 final between SuperSport United and Cape Town City in September‚ was always the favourite to host the Soweto derby semi after FNB Stadium became unavailable.

The Soweto stadium will be hosting a National Day of Prayer organised by the Motsepe Foundation on November 25.

“Tickets will be on sale as from tomorrow‚ Friday 9 November at 12h00‚” the PSL said‚ adding that the Chiefs-Pirates match tickets will cost R80 and will be available all over the country.

Mabhida hosted two TKO quarterfinal matches involving Pirates and Chiefs last weekend.

Pirates beat AmaZulu 3-1 in extra-time while Chiefs won 1-0 against SuperSport United to set up a mouth-watering tie against their Soweto arch-rivals‚ who have already beaten them 2-1 in the league this season.