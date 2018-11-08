Soccer

WATCH | Sundowns striker Jeremy Brockie promises two more goals against Pirates

By Marc Strydom - 08 November 2018 - 10:51
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane hugs striker Jeremy Brockie during their 3-1 Absa Premiership win over Free State Stars at Loftus Versfeld in Tshwane on November 7, 2018.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Jeremy Brockie might have taken a mammoth 11 months to finally score his first goal for Mamelodi Sundowns‚ but that did not stop the Kiwi striker from cheekily promising two more against Orlando Pirates on the weekend.

The strike also ended a year-and-13-day goal-drought for the centre-forward. He had gone 421 days without a league goal in the Absa Premiership.

Brockie signed for Sundowns from Tshwane neighbours SuperSport United in a deal speculated to be worth around R10m on January 8‚ 2018.

The marriage between the prolific finisher from New Zealand and Sundowns’ attack was expected to be a union made in heaven.

Instead the striker increasingly felt the pressure for that first goal grow month by month – which finally he emphatically broke with his fine strike on the volley slammed in for Downs in their 3-1 thrashing of Free State Stars at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday night.

Afterwards‚ in his TV interview with SuperSport‚ it was put to Brockie that he might have had two more against Stars.

Cheekily he responded with a grin: “Ja‚ I know‚ I’ll save those two for Saturday.”

Sundowns meet Pirates at Loftus on Saturday (kickoff 3.30pm) in what is generally one of the most keenly awaited clashes on the PSL calendar.

