WATCH | Sundowns striker Jeremy Brockie promises two more goals against Pirates

Jeremy Brockie might have taken a mammoth 11 months to finally score his first goal for Mamelodi Sundowns‚ but that did not stop the Kiwi striker from cheekily promising two more against Orlando Pirates on the weekend.

The strike also ended a year-and-13-day goal-drought for the centre-forward. He had gone 421 days without a league goal in the Absa Premiership.

Brockie signed for Sundowns from Tshwane neighbours SuperSport United in a deal speculated to be worth around R10m on January 8‚ 2018.