At last, Jabu Maluleke gets recognition

It's been a long time coming, and finally Polokwane City midfielder Jabulani Maluleke is a recipient of a PSL award.

Yesterday, the 36-year-old, arguably one of the most consistent performers in the league, was named the Absa Premiership Player of the Month for October.

"When I got the call [on Tuesday] I was overwhelmed. I'm very happy," said Maluleke, who pocketed R5 000 for his efforts.

The Soweto-born midfielder got the nod ahead of teammate Edgar Manaka, Pirates winger Vincent Pule as well as Bidvest Wits duo of midfielder Thabang Monare and striker Simon Murray.

Maluleke made his PSL debut back in the 2002/2003 season while in the books of Dynamos and has since played for Black Leopards, SuperSport and now City.

He's kept a low profile and it wasn't even known until recently that Bucs were courting him before the start of this season. Maluleke, however, opted to remain loyal to City, whom he's been part of since 2014. "I did get an offer from Pirates but I think it goes with loyalty [to Polokwane City]."

Maluleke still has two years on his City contract and is not even thinking about retirement at this stage.

City beat Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg, both by a 1-0 scoreline, last month, as well as playing to a 1-1 draw against SuperSport, with Maluleke playing a key role.

Rise and Shine mentor Josef Vukusic took home the Coach of the Month accolade to complete a clean sweep for the Limpopo side. Vukusic also received R5 000.

In his first season, Vukusic said his previous experience as NFD side FC Cape Town coach between 2010 and 2012 has stood him in good stead.

"I had some experience with the mentality of African players and now I can say exactly that I know the PSL," said the 54-year-old mentor.