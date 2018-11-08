Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas has said – after a second gritty 1-0 win against Black Leopards – that he wants to play beautiful football‚ but most important is the result.

At one stage this season‚ as new coach Solinas found his feet at one of the biggest-supported teams in Africa‚ he seemed hell-bent on attacking football.

Perhaps this was an attempt to win favour with Chiefs’ supporters. It worked for a while‚ with three stirring victories in September that saw Solinas win Absa Premiership coach of the month.

After a far tougher October‚ culminating in a 2-1 Soweto derby defeat against arch foes Orlando Pirates‚ Chiefs have notably tightened up their approach.