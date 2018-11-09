Maboe torn in two by big match

As a life-long Orlando Pirates supporter Sidwell Maboe admits that he will be conflicted when his team takes on Mamelodi Sundowns this weekend.

This is because his son, Lebohang, is set to play a key role for Sundowns in the Absa Premiership encounter at Loftus Versfeld.

He has been an integral member of the new-look Brazilians attack since his arrival from Maritzburg United in the off-season.

Maboe senior, on the other hand, is not only a fan of the club but also played for the Buccaneers between 1996 and 1997.

He was also a renowned goal poacher for Bloemfontein Celtic, AmaZulu, Free State Stars and SuperSport United.

"I am a Pirates fan since I was young. And of course I went on to play for the club so that just confirmed that this is my team," he told Sowetan.

"My father was a Chiefs fan but I went for Pirates. I just liked them because they had good players and won games."

Laughing, he continued: "I always tell people that my support is suspended when he plays against Pirates, I only support my boy Lebo."