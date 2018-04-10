Kaizer Chiefs will “make announcements”‚ said the club’s football manager Bobby Motaung‚ refusing to comment on the club’s position on coach Steve Komphela’s job security in the wake of a 3-0 defeat against Chippa United on Saturday.

Chiefs’ already slim chance of challenging for the 2017-18 Absa Premiership were effectively ended in a poor display conceding three goals to Chippa at FNB‚ resulting in scenes of missile-throwing at players and throwing of temporary security fences by angry supporters.

Reports have been that Chiefs have held a team meeting where players were told to pick their socks up as Amakhosi approach the end of a third season without a trophy under Komphela‚ whose contract is up for renewal at the end of the campaign.

“Those are just internal operational issues. Why‚ what meeting are you talking about?” Motaung queried.

“Every week we have meetings so I don’t know what special meeting that was.

“We have meetings every week – whether we win or whether we lose‚ we always have a meeting.

“So there’s nothing special. It was just a normal meeting.”

Motaung was asked what Chiefs’ official position is regarding pushing panic buttons‚ or not‚ on Komphela’s job given the season has entered its final six weeks.

“We’ll make proper announcements. We’ll make a proper media day where we’ll announce what our plans are and what we want to do‚” he responded.

“We’ll do that‚ but there’s no pressure at the moment. But we are going to make announcements in terms of what the club’s stance is at the moment.”

Asked about a time period in which announcements might be made‚ Motaung said: “No‚ no. Like I said there’s no pressure.

“You guys [the media] are under pressure – I don’t know why. But we are dealing with things properly here.”

Chiefs made big signings in January of Leonardo Castro‚ Siphelele Ntshangase and Dumisani Zuma.

One of those‚ Ntshangase‚ has been used sparingly off the bench‚ and was not even in the match squad on Saturday.

Komphela’s decision to replace injured wingback Ramahlwe Mphahlele with Bhongolwethu Jayiya in the 14th minute‚ when Joseph Molangoane has recently filled that position‚ also raised questions.

Jayiya was then taken off for Zuma in the 62nd.

“I don’t want to comment on the team and issues. We are going to make proper announcements‚” Motaung said.

“The result on the weekend is just like one of those results where you win or you lose. So it’s not like now we must start talking about the team and everything.

“We will make announcements soon in terms of what … our decision is going forward.

“But I don’t want to discuss the team – because we lost 3-0 now I must … now we are in a dire state.”

Motaung had the same response – that announcements would be made – for whether winning the Nedbank Cup‚ where Chiefs meet Free State Stars in an April 21 semifinal‚ could influence Komphela’s success renegotiating a contract.

He also would not comment on whether negotiations had begun.