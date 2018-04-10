Mshoza has poured cold water on tabloid reports that claimed she's expecting a bundle of joy with hubby‚ Thuthukani Mvula.

Sunday Sun reported that insiders close to the situation apparently revealed that she's pregnant.

However‚ speaking to TshisaLIVE Mshoza dismissed the reports‚ explaining that she has no idea what might have sparked the rumours. Mshoza said at the moment her focus was on her music career and upcoming tour.

"No (it's not true). I have no idea where the rumours even came from because I have no plans to have a baby any time soon. I am planning on going on tour‚ so I can't be pregnant and be on tour."

This is also not the first time that Mshoza has faced pregnancy rumours. Ever since she traditionally tied the knot to Thuthukani in November last year‚ the rumours have popped up regularly on social media.