Ferguson, not Safa, will eject Jordaan

Indisputably the public reappearance of Safa president Danny Jordaan's rape accuser, Jennifer Ferguson, on the eve of the national soccer body's elective congress has dented the incumbent's chances to remain at the helm.

Ferguson shocked the country and perhaps the world last year when she fingered Jordaan as the man who allegedly forced himself on her.

I must hasten to caution against trying, convicting and sentencing Jordaan in the court of public opinion. That is not my intention.

Until his rape accuser takes the matter to court, Jordaan is not guilty of any crime.

But the timing thereof, coupled with the acrimonious relations between Jordaan and former Fifa referee Ace Ncobo, a man who has spared no expense in exposing the flouting of the election rules and regulations has rendered the football custodian a lame duck.

Never before in the history of Safa have the elections, postponed after a hastily convened Safa exco meeting at Safa House on Tuesday, been marred by so much infighting, coupled with a string of court interdicts.