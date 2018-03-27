Ferguson, not Safa, will eject Jordaan
Indisputably the public reappearance of Safa president Danny Jordaan's rape accuser, Jennifer Ferguson, on the eve of the national soccer body's elective congress has dented the incumbent's chances to remain at the helm.
Ferguson shocked the country and perhaps the world last year when she fingered Jordaan as the man who allegedly forced himself on her.
I must hasten to caution against trying, convicting and sentencing Jordaan in the court of public opinion. That is not my intention.
Until his rape accuser takes the matter to court, Jordaan is not guilty of any crime.
But the timing thereof, coupled with the acrimonious relations between Jordaan and former Fifa referee Ace Ncobo, a man who has spared no expense in exposing the flouting of the election rules and regulations has rendered the football custodian a lame duck.
Never before in the history of Safa have the elections, postponed after a hastily convened Safa exco meeting at Safa House on Tuesday, been marred by so much infighting, coupled with a string of court interdicts.
While the Safa head honchos were caucusing about Jordaan's legitimacy to stand, Ferguson, a muso and politician-turned activist was on the move, turning up at media houses speaking about her pain and anger after the alleged ordeal at the hands of Jordaan.
The ineptitude by Safa's top brass, including it's 52 affiliates, to hold faultless elections has reduced Safa, one of the most respected football controlling bodies on the continent, to a Mickey Mouse organisation.
It is often whispered in corridors that football elections and the administration thereof, from amateur level to the highest body sitting at Fifa House in Zurich, Switzerland, is a territory full of murky waters.
It's a field ruled by officials belonging to cabals where on occasion lives are lost in pursuit of seats. We've been through that era in the '70s and '80s. It was the most unfortunate period in our football and must be put behind us.
For more than a decade Jordaan has been the sitting president, despite his detractors accusing him of running Safa like a fiefdom.
Of late, he has crossed swords with Ncobo, who has made it his crusade to expose Jordaan as a man hell-bent on trampling on the football organisation's constitution, chiefly pertaining to the recently aborted elective congress.
Ncobo, seen in soccer circles as Jordaan's chief opponent and nemesis, equated the Safa president's trampling on the election statutes to "rape", a veiled reference to the rape accusation Jordaan faces.
But what boggles the mind is the continued support Jordaan enjoys from the majority of Safa regions while his tenure has been dogged by scandals, on and off the field of play.
If the soccer fraternity, that is Safa's 52 affiliates, are not happy with Jordaan and the manner he is running Safa as a business, why not boot him out? Why continue supporting his candidacy at every election?
Football-related transgressions aside, only time will tell whether Ferguson takes on the seemingly all-powerful South African soccer boss head-on.