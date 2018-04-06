Soccer

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Sibusiso Zuma - whose goal was better?

By Marc Strydom - 06 April 2018 - 12:22
Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (C) overhead kicks and scores during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg football match between Juventus and Real Madrid at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on April 3, 2018.
Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (C) overhead kicks and scores during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg football match between Juventus and Real Madrid at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on April 3, 2018.
Image: Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

With all the fuss over Cristiano Ronaldo’s overhead kick goal against Juventus three days ago‚ and all the fuss over the fuss over it‚ it’s worth remembering the strike that Sibusiso Zuma scored for FC Copenhagen against Brondby in 2001.

Ronaldo’s goal was special. But was it that special?

Overhead goals are scored all the time‚ it has been pointed out.

Has Ronaldo’s for Real Madrid in their 3-0 first leg Uefa Champions League quarterfinal win been overplayed because of who scored it?

Perhaps to some extent. But also‚ no.

Ronaldo, Cristiano Ronaldo, ronaldo goal, ronaldo bicycle kick, ronaldo vs juventus, ronaldo foal vs juventus, ronaldo goal against juventus, real madrid vs juventus, real madrid vs juventus highlights, ronaldo goal vs buffon

What makes the Portuguese’s strike so spectacular is that it was scored‚ not flicking the ball up then kicking it overhead‚ but connecting Dani Carvajal’s cross on the volley.

That took a remarkable combination of athleticism and timing from one of the two best players in the world right now.

Ronaldo admitted it was “the best goal of my career”‚ and considering some that he has scored‚ that says something.

But Bafana Bafana legend Zuma’s was pretty special too.

Please Rate And Comment! Subscribe For More Videos! Sibusiso Wiseman Zuma (born 23 June 1975) This goal was voted the Danish goal of the year 2001, and was voted the best Superliga goal of the decade in December 2009.

Consider the context‚ for one. It came in the New Firm derby‚ the biggest match in Denmark.

And it was also scored on the last day of the season‚ in the title-winning match‚ making the score 2-0 in a 3-1 win that clinched the Superliga title for Copenhagen.

Zuma also scored his from further out‚ and the chest and overhead kick also showed a spectacular degree of skill and athleticism from the former African Wanderers and Orlando Pirates man.

Not surprisingly‚ it was voted goal of that season in Denmark. Later‚ in 2009‚ it also won their goal of that decade.

It’s no wonder “Rhee”‚ as he was known in SA‚ is still fondly remembered in Denmark by his nickname there‚ “Zuma the Puma”.

Which goal was better? You decide.

READ MORE:

PSL opposes Ajax court bid on Ndoro matter going to Fifa

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) will oppose an attempt at an urgent interdict at the High Court on Tuesday morning by Ajax Cape Town on the referral ...
Sport
3 days ago

Awards clean sweep for Pirates shows they are marching on

Orlando Pirates may be caught up in their bid to usurp Mamelodi Sundowns from the log summit but their clean-out of the Premier Soccer League monthly ...
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates coach 'Micho' advises Wits and SuperSport on nightmares in Africa

The significance of Bidvest Wits and SuperSport United's participation in the CAF Confederation Cup is not lost on Premier Soccer League coach of the ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Moment of silence at all PSL matches for Madikizela-Mandela

The Premier Soccer League has said that a moment of silence will be observed at all matches in honour of struggle hero Winnie Madikizela-Mandela ...
Sport
3 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Zuma’s case postponed to 8 June
‘She was a champion of justice’ President Cyril Ramaphosa pays tribute to ...
X