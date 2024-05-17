The curtain is likely to draw on Itumeleng Khune's illustrious career as his club Kaizer Chiefs announced yesterday they will use tomorrow's final DStv Premiership home match to honour him.
Khune, who has not played since October, is also likely to get some rare playing time at some point tomorrow against Polokwane City (FNB Stadium, 3pm) as Amakhosi pay tribute to his two decades at the club.
The veteran goalkeeper who joined Chiefs' colts in 1999, was offered just a year's extension to his contract at he beginning of the season and his future remains in doubt but Amakhosi insiders said it was up to him to hang up the gloves. "We can't make that decision for him, we are just honouring him for 20 years of service," said a Chiefs insider who is not mandated to speak to the media.
Chiefs confirmed they have planned festivities in the keeper's honour. "The fixture against Polokwane City promises to be an emotional and celebratory one as the club, teammates and supporters say thank you to one of the most decorated players in Chiefs' history," Amakhosi said of Khune.
As he reached the twilight of his career, Khune saw limited playing time but pretenders to his throne have not really impressed, with Bruce Bvuma being the preferred No1 at the moment.
Chiefs to honour Khune as Bvuma steps up
Legendary keeper to be feted after over two decades at Amakhosi
Image: Philip Maeta
Bvuma paid tribute to his mentor: "Itu is a legend. I will miss his personality...obviously he taught me a lot, coming from the development. I trained with the first team when I was still playing for the development without a first team contract and Itu was there for me. He was helping me. Sometimes I didn't have money to come to training and Itu was there for me, so here we are talking about a very good person."
Speaking yesterday, Bvuma dismissed the concept that his teammates who've received red cards and got suspended in key matches lack discipline, albeit he admits suspensions brought about instability.
Centre-back Given Msimango has served his two-game suspension after his red card against Mamelodi Sundowns early this month and could feature when Amakhosi face Polokwane tomorrow. Msimango's usual central defensive partner Edmilson Dove is still suspended after he was sent off against TS Galaxy two weeks ago.
Pule Mmodi is also suspended for tomorrow game. Left-back Sifiso Hlanti and midfielder Yusuf Maart have also missed crucial games through suspensions in the past.
Reserve goalkeeper Brandon Petersen was also red-carded from the bench against Galaxy, he's still suspended.
