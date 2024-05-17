Conceding that they've flopped this season, Kaizer Chiefs marksman Ranga Chivaviro has stressed the importance of securing a top-eight berth.
Chiefs host Polokwane City in their penultimate DStv Premiership fixture at FNB Stadium tomorrow (3pm). Chiefs and City are level on points in position eight and nine respectively. Amakhosi, who face the already-relegated Cape Town Spurs in their last game of the season the following weekend, boast a better goal difference.
"Personally, I feel we have underachieved as a club. We didn’t manage to reach the goals that we wanted. But with that being said, we still have something to play for.
"As this [Polokwane] will be our last home game, we want to end it on a high and win it. We also want to secure the top eight spot,'' Chivaviro said during a media open-day at Naturena yesterday.
"It will be a very important game for us and I am sure that we are going to win it. We know what’s at stake, we want to finish in a respectable position and that’s in the top-eight.''
The 31-year-old Chivaviro, who joined Chiefs from Marumo Gallants off the back of scoring an impressive 17 goals from 30 games in all competitions, has found the back of the net just four times in 18 league games for Amakhosi thus far.
Chivaviro concedes players have failed Amakhosi
Striker looks for redemption in final home game
Image: Philip Maeta
Conceding that they've flopped this season, Kaizer Chiefs marksman Ranga Chivaviro has stressed the importance of securing a top-eight berth.
Chiefs host Polokwane City in their penultimate DStv Premiership fixture at FNB Stadium tomorrow (3pm). Chiefs and City are level on points in position eight and nine respectively. Amakhosi, who face the already-relegated Cape Town Spurs in their last game of the season the following weekend, boast a better goal difference.
"Personally, I feel we have underachieved as a club. We didn’t manage to reach the goals that we wanted. But with that being said, we still have something to play for.
"As this [Polokwane] will be our last home game, we want to end it on a high and win it. We also want to secure the top eight spot,'' Chivaviro said during a media open-day at Naturena yesterday.
"It will be a very important game for us and I am sure that we are going to win it. We know what’s at stake, we want to finish in a respectable position and that’s in the top-eight.''
The 31-year-old Chivaviro, who joined Chiefs from Marumo Gallants off the back of scoring an impressive 17 goals from 30 games in all competitions, has found the back of the net just four times in 18 league games for Amakhosi thus far.
Chiefs to honour Khune as Bvuma steps up
Chivaviro bemoans arriving at Chiefs carrying an injury, feeling he was now finding his mojo back as he aims to finish the season on a high as an individual. Chivaviro doesn't want to entertain the widely-held notion that he's not being used to his strengths at Naturena.
"Obviously when I arrived here, I was injured. I was playing catch-up as I didn’t have a pre-season with the rest of the team. But things are starting to fall into place now because I am getting into that match-fitness space. Yeah, I hope my promising form doesn’t end before the season ends,'' Chivaviro said.
Chiefs to play last two games 'like cup finals'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos