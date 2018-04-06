Suspended Eskom boss intends suing former executive Matshela Koko
Suspended Eskom executive for group capital Abram Masango has threatened to sue former associate Matshela Koko for multiple damages after the outcome of his disciplinary hearing.
Masango's hearing is being held behind closed doors in Johannesburg. He faces three charges of failing to do proper risk and governance processes relating to Kusile power station, by failing to obtain legal advice on the project, in contravention of Eskom's delegation on authority, among others.
"Our client intends laying criminal charges against Koko and [Ntokozo] Dubazana, who had lodged a complaint and subsequently withdrew it, in which our client was accused of having accepted bribes ... an allegation our client vehemently denies and therefore intends laying charges of perjury and obstruction of justice," said Masango's attorney Nicqui Galaktiou.
This follows an affidavit that was submitted by Dubazana, the former chief of security at Makhada Protection Services, which provided security for former Eskom contract manager France Hlakudi.
Dubazana's affidavit, signed on November 21 2017, alleged that apart from protecting Hlakudi, Dubazana's job was also to transport "bags of money" for Hlakudi to Masango, among others.
Hlakudi was implicated in R20-million worth of bribes allegedly paid by Tubular Construction Projects to manipulate a construction contract at Eskom's Kusile project, allegations he denies.
"The purpose of the affidavit and the timing of it was only to discredit our client prior to his evidence in parliament and, subsequently, Dubazana withdrew that complaint [as] it was absolutely unsubstantiated and in fact it was fictitious, defamatory and false," said Galaktiou.
When contacted by Sowetan, Koko refused to comment.
Koko and Masango's relationship became strained after Masango's 2017 whistleblower report about alleged irregularities raised concerns over Koko's conduct which included allegedly flouting due processes at Eskom.
Koko has since left Eskom.
Masango's hearing will resume on April 16.