Suspended Eskom boss intends suing former executive Matshela Koko

Suspended Eskom executive for group capital Abram Masango has threatened to sue former associate Matshela Koko for multiple damages after the outcome of his disciplinary hearing.

Masango's hearing is being held behind closed doors in Johannesburg. He faces three charges of failing to do proper risk and governance processes relating to Kusile power station, by failing to obtain legal advice on the project, in contravention of Eskom's delegation on authority, among others.

"Our client intends laying criminal charges against Koko and [Ntokozo] Dubazana, who had lodged a complaint and subsequently withdrew it, in which our client was accused of having accepted bribes ... an allegation our client vehemently denies and therefore intends laying charges of perjury and obstruction of justice," said Masango's attorney Nicqui Galaktiou.

This follows an affidavit that was submitted by Dubazana, the former chief of security at Makhada Protection Services, which provided security for former Eskom contract manager France Hlakudi.