Soccer

Arsenal responsible for Sanchez's missed drug test, says Wenger

By Reuters - 26 January 2018 - 19:31
New Manchester United striker Alexis Sanchez.
New Manchester United striker Alexis Sanchez.
Image: Reuters / Dylan Martinez

Manager Arsene Wenger said on Friday that Arsenal were responsible for striker Alexis Sanchez missing a drug test on the day he completed his move to Manchester United, and that the player's absence had been down to special circumstances.

Sanchez, 29, was due to be tested at Arsenal's training complex on Monday but had already travelled to Manchester to complete a swap deal that saw Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan heading the other way.

"Honestly, on the administration side certainly it would still be our responsibility because, on the day, he had not moved, so maybe it will be down to us, to our responsibility," Wenger told a news conference on Friday.

"I don't know what happened but usually we try our best to get our players available and coordinate well."

Wenger said the club had not yet been contacted by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) or the English Football Association (FA), but that Arsenal had nothing to hide.

"I'm quite relaxed because we have nothing to hide here. He has been tested so many times here, it is no worry he has any doping problem, just a bad day for him to be tested," the Frenchman added.

"It's a special event for him to miss a drugs test because he will certainly be somewhere else with his agent."

Sanchez could make his Manchester United debut against fourth-tier Yeovil Town at Huish Park in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday.

READ MORE:

Sundowns clean up at the Premier Soccer League's monthly awards

Mamelodi Sundowns cleaned up at the Premier Soccer League's monthly awards on Thursday‚ winning the coach and player prizes for December‚ and goal of ...
Sport
8 days ago

Rivalry between City and Ajax is very much alive ahead of Cape derby showdown

Cape Town City owner John Comitis says the rivalry with Ajax Cape Town is very much alive ahead of their crunch Premier Soccer League clash on ...
Sport
8 days ago

Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns handed tricky tests in Nedbank Cup draw

The Nedbank Cup Last 32 draw threw up a number of all-Premier Soccer League ties including a meeting between Kaizer Chiefs and Lamontville Golden ...
Sport
11 days ago

Eymael will let Anas‚ Manqele leave for the right deal

Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael has reiterated that his club will not stand in the way of players who want to leave amid reports this month that ...
Sport
11 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
“Up, Up and Away” - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela
X