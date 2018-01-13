Blue Bulls unveil kit that is a tribute to Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Blue Bulls have unveiled a yellow away jersey that is a tribute to city’s football side‚ Mamelodi Sundowns‚ for winning the Caf Champions League in 2016 and being the most successful team in the Premier Soccer League era.

In their statement‚ the Bulls said they will face their opponents in true Bafana Ba Style fashion emulating the Brazilians' flair on field whilst carrying the same elements found on the kit which has a 20180 graphic on the chest to celebrate the union’s 80-year anniversary this year.

“Great uniforms are based on teams‚ not individuals and because Puma is extremely privileged to be the official technical partner of both Bulls and Sundowns we are in the position to exercise our creative license in terms of team kit design‚” said Puma marketing director Brett Bellinger.