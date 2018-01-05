Steven Pienaar has the technique and experience to contribute to one of the Premier Soccer League’s big teams‚ but needs the hunger too if he wants to fare better than he did at Bidvest Wits‚ Gavin Hunt has said.

Hunt said Pienaar struggled to adapt to the nature of the PSL‚ where‚ as the Wits coach’s well-used saying that “the players move faster than the ball” implies‚ the frenetic pace though lack of culture counted against the former Everton midfielder.

But Hunt did not rule out 35-year-old Pienaar still managing to wind down is career successfully at another club – and perhaps‚ by implication‚ the right sort of footballing club.