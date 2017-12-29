Cape Town City were the last of the Premier Soccer League clubs to report back from the holidays for training on Friday as the brief break for the 16 protagonists is now at an end.

Although players can expect Sunday and Monday off to celebrate the turn of the year‚ it is training as usual for the rest of the time with the next round of fixtures now only a week away.

The season resumes in both Cape Town and Johannesburg next Friday with the bottom two clubs hosting games – champions Bidvest Wits against Free State Stars at Bidvest Stadium and Ajax Cape Town hosting Maritzburg United in the Mother City.

Most clubs resumed on Wednesday and Thursday although Free State Stars were at work straight after Christmas and Kaizer Chiefs kept going through with just four days off to celebrate the holiday with family.

AmaZulu went back to work on Thursday afternoon‚ just hours after Platinum Stars‚ who are waiting to hear whether there are new buyers for the club‚ and Chippa United.

Chiefs coach Steve Komphela had earlier complained the break was only a distraction.

“It’s an awkward period‚” said Komphela.

“It’s not even a minor recess‚ it’s just a short break.

"You can't let your players go off for too long because if you let them go for both Christmas and New Year‚ you won’t be ready for the game on the sixth.”

Chiefs take on SuperSport United in the pick of next weekend’s matches next Saturday.

“We are professionals‚ like entertainers‚ we don’t have a chance to rest over this period‚” he added.