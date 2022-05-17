WATCH | Siya Kolisi ‘humbled’ by Grey High School renaming its rugby field in his honour
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi says he is humbled by his former high school naming its rugby field in his honour.
He attended the unveiling ceremony at Grey High in Gqeberha to celebrate the unveiling of "The Kolisi Field".
Pupils, the community and school management joined the celebration to pay tribute to the World Cup-winning captain.
He reflected on his first day at the school, saying he knew on arrival he would live his dream.
“I am so humbled by what's happening here today. It's something that in my wildest dreams I would have never dreamed of. Coming to Grey alone is a big thing for me. I remember driving to the gate with my mother and she couldn't speak English. I couldn't speak English myself.
“As I came to the school my mother was telling me 'you better work hard' and for the first time, I had my wildest and biggest dreams just by seeing the infrastructure of the school,” he said to cheers from spectators.
Kolisi was described as one of the pupils who made their mark in rugby during and after his high school career.
“From the class of 2009, Siya Kolisi has made his mark as one of Grey High School and SA's greatest ever rugby players. His rise to greatness is well documented. This places him among the all-time greats, not only of Springboks but world rugby. There is no more fitting tribute to one of SA's favourite sons than to rename our main rugby field after him,” said the school.
A special day at Grey High School as the main rugby field is named after Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, ahead of their victory over Queen's College.@ss_schools pic.twitter.com/dtI2aq9xiK— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) May 14, 2022
Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane congratulated Kolisi.
“Captain, my captain. Siya, rugby can humble you. Yes, this game still has lot of work to do to give equal opportunities to people who come from your background, but they also celebrate those who contribute and respect the game,” he wrote.
Soccer star Siphiwe Tshabalala and retired rugby legend Tendai Mtawarira also congratulated Kolisi.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.