WATCH | Siya Kolisi ‘humbled’ by Grey High School renaming its rugby field in his honour

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi says he is humbled by his former high school naming its rugby field in his honour.

He attended the unveiling ceremony at Grey High in Gqeberha to celebrate the unveiling of "The Kolisi Field".

Pupils, the community and school management joined the celebration to pay tribute to the World Cup-winning captain.

He reflected on his first day at the school, saying he knew on arrival he would live his dream.

“I am so humbled by what's happening here today. It's something that in my wildest dreams I would have never dreamed of. Coming to Grey alone is a big thing for me. I remember driving to the gate with my mother and she couldn't speak English. I couldn't speak English myself.