'There was a lot of nastiness': Erasmus recalls losing friends after making Siya Kolisi Springbok captain

SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has recalled the struggles he faced after making Siya Kolisi Springbok captain, saying there “was a lot of nastiness” and he lost friends in the process.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Erasmus delved into struggles he endured getting people to believe in Kolisi.

Kolisi was selected as the new captain of the Springboks in May 2018, becoming the team's first black captain in its more than 126-year history.

The appointment came a year after he was selected as the captain of his former team, DHL Stormers.

“I lost a lot of friends when I made Siya captain. There was a lot of nastiness. Before the World Cup, my daughters' friends' parents would say, 'Tell that f****** father of yours to stop sucking up for a pay cheque.' People said it was political. The fight to get people to believe in Siya was a real struggle,” said Erasmus.