Bok captain Kolisi makes impassioned plea for gender inequality to be addressed in SA

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has made an impassioned plea for society, including the sports world, to start making a better effort to address the serious problem of gender inequality in SA.

The 30-year old Kolisi, who led the Springboks to World Cup victory in Japan in 2019, said it is unacceptable that women in all spheres of life don’t get what is due to them.

“I am calling on everybody: gender equality is a struggle everywhere in life and not just in sport,” he said.

“We all need to pull our weight and make sure that women are treated equally. There are so many women who should be in positions but they are not simply because they are women.

“What I am saying is that if somebody deserves to be somewhere, let them be there.”

Kolisi said some sportswomen work much harder than men but don’t get the same financial rewards, plaudits and airtime in the media.

“This issue is very personal to me because I know a lot of women who work 10 times harder than me but don’t get the same recognition, and nobody really knows about them because they don’t get enough airtime.

“How are we going to inspire young women if they don’t see people who look like them publicised for the good work they are doing out there. We talk about representation — it is not only about skin colour but it also about gender.