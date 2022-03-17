Sharks may lose World Cup-winning Bok star to the Bulls

Talented World Cup-winning Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi may be lost to the Sharks and one of his potential destinations could be bitter rivals the Bulls.

Nkosi has been with the Sharks since 2016 and his contract with the ambitious Durban-based franchise is set to lapse at the end of the season.

Sources close to the Sharks said Nkosi is contemplating leaving the union with the Highveld a possible destination.

The sources said that’s why 2019 World Cup-winner was pulled out of the starting line-up for the United Rugby Championship (URC) match against Scarlets on Friday, March 11.

The official reason given by the Durban side was that a stomach bug was behind Werner Kok being handed a starting berth just before kick-off against the Welsh team.

The 26-year-old Nkosi was not named in the Sharks’ squad for the URC contest with Italian side Zebre at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Saturday (6pm).

Sources said that if the deal was not good locally, his management, Roc Nation, would consider finding Nkosi a new home abroad.

Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee confirmed that there is a possibility of Nkosi leaving Kings Park as the two parties have not agreed on a new contract.

“We are still negotiating with Sbu. We’ve got a lot of high-profile players like Siya Kolisi, Bongi Mbonambi, Makazole Mapimpi, Lukhanyo Am and obviously they all cost a lot of money,” Coetzee said.

“We would definitely like to keep Sbu but we haven’t agreed just beyond his current contract. There’s a possibility he might leave but nothing has been confirmed.

“It’s part of our game and part of our industry that we will lose some players. Obviously we don’t want to lose a player like Sbu but we also know that we can’t keep all the players. We are going to fight hard but there is a possibility we might lose him.”

If the Barberton-born star ends up at the Bulls he will link up with former Sharks team mate and fellow wing Madosh Tambwe in Pretoria.

Tambwe left the Sharks in February 2021 and has enjoyed a great spell under coach Jake White.

