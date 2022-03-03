Bok star Am off to Japan as Kolisi takes over the Sharks' captaincy

World Cup winner and Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am has agreed to a new three-year deal with the Sharks but the franchise will lose him for a couple of months as he heads to Japan.

The Durban-based franchise confirmed the news of the new contract on Thursday and that Am will be joining Kobe Steelers from next week.

The 28-year-old Am, who joined the Sharks in 2016 from the Southern Kings, is set to remain in Durban until 2025.

Am is not just one of the top stars at Kings Park but he is also the skipper of the Sharks’ star-studded United Rugby Championship (URC) team.

Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee said they are thrilled to have been able to reach the deal with Am as this bodes well for their ambition of becoming the most successful rugby club team in the world.

“Building a world class squad that fights for success and performs with distinction is all about identifying talent, recruiting where necessary and above all, retaining your top players,” said Coetzee.

“We are thrilled that Lukhanyo has thrown his full support behind what we at the Sharks are trying to achieve and he has committed his substantial abilities and player excellence to the Sharks for the next three years.

“His contribution to the Cell C Sharks has been phenomenal and we look forward with eager anticipation to the next few years with him as an integral member of the team,” he said.

“At the Sharks, we want to provide our players with opportunities, be it bringing in new players or those already in the system.”

The union also confirmed that Bok skipper Siya Kolisi will take over the captaincy in the absence of Am.

“The two-month stint does ensure that Am will be back in time for the URC play-offs, should the Sharks progress to the qualifiers,” said the union.

“This short-term release was afforded to Am based on his current commitment to the team, both in the past and for the future. Kolisi will be assisted by Thomas du Toit.