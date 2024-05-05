Soccer

Coach Larsen ecstatic after gaining promotion to PSL with Magesi

'I want to thank the management for trust and support'

05 May 2024 - 18:33
Neville Khoza Journalist
Edmore Chirambadare of Magesi FC celebrates goal with team mates during the Motsepe Foundation Championship match between Magesi FC and Milford at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on May 05, 2024 in Polokwane, South Africa.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Magesi have been promoted to the DStv Premiership following their 3-1 win over Milford in the Motsepe Foundation Championship match at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.

The victory saw Magesi secure the title with two games to go after they moved eight points clear of second-place University of Pretoria. AmaTuks, who are second, were held to a 2-2 draw by Black Leopards. 

Magesi now sits on 55 points, with AmaTuks second on 47. Baroka and JDR Stars are third and fourth and occupy the two remaining playoff spots.

Magesi, who are coached by Clinton Larsen, needed a victory to secure the title and did that in style by beating struggling Milford.

With Magesi now winning the promotion, Limpopo will have three teams in the Premiership next season, joining Sekhukhune United and Polokwane City.

Larsen lauded the club management for supporting his vision of promoting them to the Premiership.

"It has been a lot of hard work. It has been 15 months since I came here at the club from last season and since day one, we had a lot of work to do," Larsen told the media after the match.

"We had to change the structure to make sure the club works as professional. I want to thank the management for that trust and support and there was not a single day of interference from the club."

