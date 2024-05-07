How Magesi got it right to gain promotion

As Magesi FC of Limpopo have gained automatic promotion to the Premiership with two matches to spare, we look at a few key factors that helped them win the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) title.
Experienced coach and playing personnel
Mentored by Clinton Larsen, who previously coached several top-flight sides such as Bloemfontein Celtic, Golden Arrows and Chippa United among others, Magesi's squad is mainly made up of tried and tested players who have played years both in the Premiership and in the second division.
Their goalkeeper, Elvis Chipezeze, played for Baroka in top flight and has several caps for Zimbabwe. Striker Rhulani Manzini is a veteran who turned out for AmaZulu, Chippa United and Platinum Stars in the past. Almost half of Magesi's squad has Premiership experience.
On top of his decent Premiership background, Larsen himself is no stranger to the MFC, having coached Polokwane City and that also helped a great deal.
Effectiveness in front of goals and having multiple sources of goals
Dikwena tša Meetse, as Magesi are also known, boast 41 goals from 28 MFC matches. They are currently the second best scoring team behind Casric Stars, who've netted three goals more than them. Mcedi Vandala and Wonderboy Makhubu are currently the side's joint top-scorer with 10 goals each in the league but almost half of their other goals came from at least 10 different players.
Tshepo Matsemela has scored five thus far, while Edmore Chirambadare has found the back of the net three times. Manzini, Motsie Matima and Lehlogonolo Mokone have two goals apiece. At least six other players such as Godfrey Mashigo and Junior Seseane among others have found the back of the net once.
Impressive away record
Magesi have been brilliant on the road, collecting an impressive 32 points from a possible 42. In a nutshell, they've won 10 of their 14 away fixtures with just two defeats and two draws, while scoring 21 times. They conceded 10 times on the road.
Did you know?
Magesi were established in 2011. They won the Limpopo stream of the ABC Motsepe League in the 2015/16 season but failed at the national playoffs before they won the national playoffs in the following season to gain promotion to the second tier.
In their first campaign in the NFD, they were relegated back to the third tier until they returned to the NFD in the 2022/23 season after reaching the final at the national playoffs, where they lost to La Masia.
Results
Maritzburg 2-0 Lions; Leopards 2-2 AmaTuks; Casric 4-2 Rovers; JDR 1-0 Orbit; Magesi 3-1 Milford; Callies 0-3 Venda; Upington 4-1 La Masia; Baroka 2-0 Marumo
How Magesi got it right to gain promotion
Roping in experienced Larsen was one of the best decisions
