Sharks in talks to net Etzebeth, but Bok lock may need to take a salary cut

The Sharks are in talks to sign Eben Etzebeth for next season, but the deal hinges on how badly the Bok lock wants to return to SA.

The Durban-based franchise has made no secret about wanting a high-profile player to bolster their lock stocks, but a fair amount of negotiation will have to take place before Etzebeth leaves the Côte d'Azur for the East Coast.

The former Western Province and Stormers player signed a two-year big money deal with Toulon at the end of 2018 before joining them the next year. His contract was extended and will expire next year.

A transfer fee will have to be agreed with Toulon and the Sharks will have to persuade him to take a pay cut before he can potentially join in July.

“His stuff is still a little complicated,” said Sharks CEO Ed Coetzee.

“We are looking at lock. We would love to get him, but he is on a big contract so he'll have to get out of his contract and be prepared to take a substantial salary cut.

“Jeepers, his salary at Toulon is almost a third of the salary cap in SA,” said Coetzee. SA franchises have a R65.5m player salary cap this year.

“I think Eben might get out. We are discussing this with his representatives and we are trying to push this to an end.

“We have to stay within our means. We can't put things at risk because of an emotional decision. It depends how badly he wants to come back to SA. I think he is contracted until the Rugby World Cup.”