Sharks in talks to net Etzebeth, but Bok lock may need to take a salary cut
The Sharks are in talks to sign Eben Etzebeth for next season, but the deal hinges on how badly the Bok lock wants to return to SA.
The Durban-based franchise has made no secret about wanting a high-profile player to bolster their lock stocks, but a fair amount of negotiation will have to take place before Etzebeth leaves the Côte d'Azur for the East Coast.
The former Western Province and Stormers player signed a two-year big money deal with Toulon at the end of 2018 before joining them the next year. His contract was extended and will expire next year.
A transfer fee will have to be agreed with Toulon and the Sharks will have to persuade him to take a pay cut before he can potentially join in July.
“His stuff is still a little complicated,” said Sharks CEO Ed Coetzee.
“We are looking at lock. We would love to get him, but he is on a big contract so he'll have to get out of his contract and be prepared to take a substantial salary cut.
“Jeepers, his salary at Toulon is almost a third of the salary cap in SA,” said Coetzee. SA franchises have a R65.5m player salary cap this year.
“I think Eben might get out. We are discussing this with his representatives and we are trying to push this to an end.
“We have to stay within our means. We can't put things at risk because of an emotional decision. It depends how badly he wants to come back to SA. I think he is contracted until the Rugby World Cup.”
Etzebeth's name started blipping on their radar “out of the blue”.
“I think it happened when their president shot his mouth off and I think that rubbed Eben up the wrong way.”
In early January, Toulon president Bernard Lemaître called the lock a handicap, suggesting he is expensive, regularly injured and often on international duty.
The 97-capped Bok played in the Rugby Championship last year and has been sidelined since being concussed for a third time in the year at the end of the Springboks' European Tour.
He may make his return this weekend when bottom-of-the-table, Covid-19-ravaged Toulon host Bordeaux-Begles.
Coetzee admitted the Sharks are faced with time constraints. “Everyone we are speaking to is on a time line. If he's prepared to come to the party we will definitely look at it.”
One of the other players the Sharks are in talks with is another Bok lock, Lood de Jager.
“He is available and he is looking to come back to SA. He already has the green light to leave Sale at the end of the season,” Coetzee said.
The Sharks could not sign both Bok locks. “We can't afford both. I would love to.”
When Etzebeth left Province for Provence in 2019 the expectation was that should he return he would be likely to see out his playing days in Cape Town. However, Western Province, and by extension the Stormers, cannot afford a player with his salary demands.
The Sharks, however, are in need of a lock to give them more grunt and physicality and a fit Etzebeth could offer them just that.
The Sharks are assembling a powerful squad and have added Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and national teammates Bongi Mbombani and Ox Nché over the past two years.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.