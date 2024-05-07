Cup won't make up for Champs League failure – Rulani

With a chance of clinching a treble this season, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena insists winning the Nedbank Cup will not fill the void of failing to win the CAF Champions League.
Sundowns, who have already won the African Football League (AFL) and the DStv Premiership titles, will win the treble should they beat Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final on June 1 at Mbombela Stadium.
Mokwena said he is still reeling from the failure of winning the Champions League after they were eliminated in the semifinal by Esperance Tunis, and that winning the Nedbank will not make up for that.
"I'm still reeling. Someone tried to console me, saying, "You have a double already – the AFL and the league titles – so why are you still reeling'," Mokwena told the media after they beat Stellenbosch 2-1 at Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday to book a place in the final.
Khuliso Mudau and Thembinkosi Lorch scored on either side of the half before Genino Palace pulled one back for Stellies late in the second half.
"But I feel like I have let the club down. I feel like I've let the supporters down and this group because it is my job to lead and when we fail, it is my job to stand up and assume the responsibility.
"I don't think it will make up for it. We deserved to be in the semifinals of the Champions League. Based on the performance of the semifinal in the second leg, I think we did enough to give ourselves a chance to be in the final.
"I have already apologised to the club and I will take this opportunity to apologise again."
With the league title already in the bag with six matches to go, Mokwena warned that they will take the remaining matches as seriously as they want to head into the final against the Buccaneers with momentum.
"We have to arrive in that game with a good space," he said.
"That's the most important thing. We need to know that we have to arrive there in good form, with good confidence, because that's the best way to arrive in the final. Knowing that we are going to play against a good side."
Sundowns will now turn their attention to the league match against Golden Arrows at Mpumalanga Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm).
Cup won't make up for Champs League failure – Rulani
Downs coach again apologises despite making another final
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
