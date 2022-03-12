Olympic champion Tatjana Schoenmaker the big winner at SA Sports Awards

Olympic 200m breaststroke champion and record holder Tatjana Schoenmaker was the biggest winner at the SA Sports Awards ceremony on Saturday night as she walked away with the coveted Sports Star and Sportswoman of the Year awards.

The 24-year-old Schoenmaker, who also bagged a silver medal in the 100m breaststroke at the 2020 Olympic Games in Japan, beat strong competition in both categories.

The other major winner on the night at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Durban was Springbok winger Makazole Mapimpi who was named the Sportsman of the Year.

During the period athletes were judged on, Mapimpi helped the Springboks to the World Cup title in Japan with a win over England and a hard-fought 2-1 series win over the British and Irish Lions.

In other categories, Pieter du Preez, who won a gold medal in the men's H1 cycling time trial at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, was named Sportsman of the Year with a Disability.

Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability went to Anruné Liebenberg-Weyers who won gold in the women’s 400m (T47) at the Paralympics while shot put and discus thrower 18-year-old de Klerk was named Newcomer of the Year.

Elsewhere, Rassie Erasmus was named Coach of the Year, the Springboks the Team of the Year, SA Rugby the National Federation of the Year and Local Surf Lounge Academy from Cape Town the Recreation Body of the Year.

The People's Choice Award, that is voted for by the fans, was won by Siya Kolisi.

Full Awards

Sports Star of the Year nominees: Tatjana Schoenmaker, Ntando Mahlangu, Siya Kolisi

Winner: Tatjana Schoenmaker

Sportsman of the Year nominees: Greg Minnaar, Matthew Sates, Makazole Mapimpi

Winner: Makazole Mapimpi

Sportswomen of the Year nominees: Tatjana Schoenmaker, Bianca Buitendag, Liezelle Lee

Winner: Tatjana Schoenmaker

Coach of the Year nominees: Niel Corneuls, Rassie Erasmus, Rocco Meiring

Winner: Rassie Erasmus

Newcomer of the Year nominees: Ronald Brown, Miné De Klerk, Janneman Malan

Winner: Miné De Klerk

Sportsman of the Year with a Disability nominees: Pieter Du Preez, Ntando Mahlangu , Mpumelelo Mhlongo

Winner: Pieter Du Preez

Sportswomen of the Year with a Disability nominees: Anrunè Liebenberg -Weyers, Louzanne Coetzee and Guides: Estean Badenhorst & Clause

Kempen, Sheryl James

Winner: Anrunè Liebenberg -Weyers

Team of the Year nominees: Springboks, Spar Proteas Netball , Men's 4x100m Relay

Winner: Springboks

Recreation Body of the Year nominees: Local Surf Lounge Academy, Skateistan (Gauteng), Fight With Insight (Gauteng)

Winner: Local Surf Lounge Academy

National Federation of the Year nominees: SA Sports Association for Physically Disabled (SASAPD), Surfing, SA Rugby

Winner: SA Rugby

Sport Administrator of the Year nominees: Ndumiso Njabulo Nyawose, Cornelia Swanepoe, Anne Vermaak

Winner: Ndumiso Njabulo Nyawose

Indigenous Games Team of the Year nominees: Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape

Winner: KwaZulu-Natal

Volunteer of the Year nominees: Jodie Ellinor Dreyer, Owen Gabaotswe, Renuka Ramroop

Winner: Owen Gabaotswe