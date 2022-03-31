'Curwin Bosch the best Sharks have' — coach Everitt defends flyhalf from criticism

Sharks coach Sean Everitt has come out in defence of his under-fire flyhalf Curwin Bosch ahead of the franchise’s United Rugby Championship (URC) crucial match against the Dragons on Friday.

Bosch, who received a lot of criticism in the Sharks’ defeat to Edinburgh last week , has been backed by Everitt to start at flyhalf against the Dragons of Wales at Kings Park Stadium at 7.30pm.

The 24-year-old pivot, who has had a lot of struggles, including losing confidence, and has been linked with a move away from Durban now and then, had a poor game against Edinburgh and missed a number of crucial kicks for Everitt’s men.

But Everitt believes the player has shown a lot of improvements and is the best that the Sharks have.

“There’s a lot of talk when it comes to Curwin at this stage, but I think we need to be factual with regards to that. His kicking has been really good to us up until last week,” said Everitt. “Against Zebre, he kicked six out of six, he controlled the game really well and he attacked much better than in the past. He has shown improvements there.

“On the past weekend, we all know that he missed the two touch kicks, and he missed the kick in front of the poles but if you look at his kicking stats, they are the best that we have,” the coach said.

“As far as his game management is concerned, he has shown class in that area last week. He managed the game really well in tough conditions so much so that we were able to win 65% territory.

“The leadership that he brings at training throughout the week, I don’t think anyone sees that either because you are not part of us, but he is performing well at training, and we feel that he is the right guy to get us through on Friday night.”

The Sharks, who are still without their star fullback Aphelele Fassi, will be looking to return to winning ways against struggling Edinburgh.

Everitt made a number of changes to the team as he opted for a whole new back row of James Venter, Jeandre Labuschagne and Phepsi Buthelezi.

Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi and Sikhumbuzo Notshe are set to play off the bench. At scrumhalf, Jaden Hendrikse will start ahead of Grant Williams who is on the bench.

Everitt insisted that the changes are purely rotational, not punishment for last week’s performance.

TEAMS

Sharks: 15 Anthony Volmink, 14 Werner Kok, 13 Ben Tapuai, 12 Jeremy Ward, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Phndulani Buthelezi, 7 Jeandre Labuschagne, 6 James Venter, 5 Gerbrandt Grobler, 4 Le Roux Roets, 3 Thomas du Toit (captain), 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche.

Substitutes: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Khutha Mchunu, 19 Reniel Hugo, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Siya Kolisi, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Boeta Chamberlain.

Dragons: 15 Ioan Davies, 14 Jared Rosser, 13 Adam Warren, 12 Jack Dixon, 11 Jordan Olowofela, 10 Josh Lewis, 9 Rhodri Williams, 8 Ross Moriarty, 7 Ben Fry, 6 Harri Keddie (captain), 5 Will Rowlands, 4 Joe Davies, 3 Leon Brown, 2 Elliot Dee, 1 Greg Bateman. Substitutes: 16 Taylor Davies, 17 Aki Seiuli, 18 Mesake Doge, 19 Huw Taylor, 20 Taine Basham, 21 Lewis Jones, 22 Will Reed, 23 Jordan Williams.