Sharks aim to perfect their game against URC whipping boys Zebre

The Sharks are planning to use their United Rugby Championship (URC) bout against the competition’s whipping boys, Zebre, to perfect their performance and strengthen their knockout chances.

The Sean Everitt-coached Durban-based franchise will host Zebre of Italy at Kings Park Stadium on Saturday at 6.30pm.

The Italian side have lost all 10 of their URC matches this season, with their last defeat being a 55-7 loss against the Stormers in Cape Town on Sunday, March 13.

On the other hand, the Sharks have won their last three outings against the Bulls, Benetton of Italy and Welsh team the Scarlets to move into the top eight in the overall standings.

With the Sharks almost guaranteed a victory against Zebre on Saturday, it’s no surprise that Sharks mentor Everitt sees this fixture as an opportunity to fine-tune his side’s display on the field.

“For us it’s not about the points, it’s about the performance,” Everitt said ahead of the game.