'I doubted myself a lot,' Lions flyhalf Hendrikse opens up on facing challenges

Lions flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse has opened up on struggling with self-doubt and fearing the worst for his career during a period on the sidelines due to a devastating injury.

After making his Lions debut in May 2021, Jordan (20) became one of the hot topics in SA rugby circles due to his excellent performances at 10.

But the youngster’s world crumbled after he suffered an ankle injury when the Lions played Scarlets in a United Rugby Championship (URC) match in Wales in October and had to spend at least four months on the sidelines after surgery.

“While I was injured was a tough time for me. I was doubting myself, thinking and asking myself questions such as would I be the same Jordan? When my career started everyone was talking about my abilities, I was not sure if I would still have those abilities.

“Those are the questions that kept coming to mind. Fortunately, the Lions helped by keeping me positive and on the right track.

“But it was also time for me to work on my game in terms of what I wanted to do and focus on my studies. It was a good time for me to reflect on my life. But I’m happy I’m back and looking normal. I have fully recovered and I’m grateful for that,” said Hendrikse, who is the younger brother of Sharks and Springboks scrumhalf Jaden.