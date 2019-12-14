Blitzboks rally from behind to vanquish defending champions Fiji

The Blitzboks sealed an impressive 26-14 come-from-behind win over Fiji on day two of the World Sevens Series tournament at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

They scored 26 unanswered points after earlier staring down the barrel against the defending series champions.

The hosts showed huge pluck in clawing their way back into the contest but it took them a while to get going. Frankly, they looked a little rattled in the early stages.

They managed to make inroads in terms of field position but they we prone to error, even handling the ball as if it were a bar of soap.

Their defence was exposed after three consecutive penalties resulted in a yellow card for Seabelo Senatla. It helped Jerry Tuwai spot a gap and later Vilimoni Botitu streaked into space to hand the islanders a 14-0 lead.